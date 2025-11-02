Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

1. Which ancient Greek word refers to a journey to the underworld?

A. Eudaimonia

B. Xenia

C. Katabasis

D. Kleos

2. Which ancient leader famously did not decay after his death?

A. Julius Caesar

B. Leonidas

C. Pericles

D. Alexander the Great

3. Which Greek philosopher wrote of the Ship of Theseus paradox?

A. Plutarch

B. Socrates

C. Aristotle

D. Democritus

4. The festival of Anthesteria was dedicated to which god?

A. Hermes

B. Dionysus

C. Apollo

D. Zeus

5. In the Iliad, Agamemnon has a shield depicting which mythical female entity?

A. The Furies

B. The Sirens

C. Medusa

D. The Sphinx

6. Which later thinker used the Ship of Theseus to discuss identity?

A. Thomas Hobbes

B. Friedrich Nietzsche

C. Jean-Paul Sartre

D. Immanuel Kant

7. What was thought to cause someone to return as a vampire?

A. Improper burial or sacrilege

B. Theft from a temple

C. Cursing the gods

D. Murder in daylight

8. In the podcast, what emotion did the hosts suggest the vampire myth helps humans process?

A. Fear

B. Grief

C. Desire

D. Boredom

Answers

C. Katabasis (Ancient Greece’s Original Horror Stories) D. Alexander the Great (Podcast: Making Sense of the Restless Dead and Vampires) A. Plutarch (From Planks to People… The Paradox of Change) B. Dionysus (Ancient Greece’s Original Horror Stories) C. Medusa (Ancient Greece’s Original Horror Stories) A. Thomas Hobbes (From Planks to People… The Paradox of Change) A. Improper burial or sacrilege (Podcast: Making Sense of the Restless Dead and Vampires) B. Grief (Podcast: Making Sense of the Restless Dead and Vampires)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale 🏛️

0-2 Correct: Novice Philosopher

You have begun your journey, young thinker! The ancients await your further study.

3-4 Correct: Aspiring Sophos

You have glimpsed the wisdom of the greats, but there’s more to learn! Keep at it.

5-6 Correct: Agora Adept

You could hold your own in a lively philosophical debate. The Agora welcomes you!

7-8 Correct: Master of the Classics

You are truly wise, Plato and Aristotle themselves would be impressed.

