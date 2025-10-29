Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

What do you do when your life falls apart?

Fifteen hundred years ago, a Roman nobleman named Boethius faced that question in its starkest form. Once among the most powerful men of his age, Boethius was imprisoned, stripped of everything he valued, and condemned to die. Alone in his cell, he turned not to despair... but to philosophy.

In the dialogue that became The Consolation of Philosophy, he conversed with a vision of Philosophy herself, seeking answers about why good people suffer and how one might find peace amid misfortune.

How can Boethius’s journey from anger to peace illuminate your own path through difficulty? Why did The Consolation of Philosophy inspire thinkers from Aquinas to Dante...and why are its lessons more urgent than ever?

Join Professor Philip Freeman, renowned classicist and author of How to Cope: Ancient Philosophies for Enduring Hardship, for a timely and transformative conversation about what Boethius can teach us today.

Drawing on his modern translation of The Consolation of Philosophy, Freeman explores how the wisdom of the ancients, especially Stoic philosophy, can guide us through loss, uncertainty, and injustice.

Taking place on November 19th at Noon EST (New York Time).

In an age of constant change and personal struggle, this discussion offers something rare: a philosophy of resilience grounded in reflection, clarity, and acceptance…

