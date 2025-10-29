Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Downen's avatar
John Downen
Oct 31

Just noticed that your announcement and the "picture" say the event is at noon Eastern, but the registration form says 10:00am.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Classical Wisdom
Luch of Truth's avatar
Luch of Truth
Oct 29

Suffering waits to be understood without resistance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture