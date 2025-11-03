Classical Wisdom

Claudia Behnish
Oct 18, 2024

So very interesting and relevant to our current times: disparity of classes causing social unrest, climate change, migration of peoples, etc.

rKf
Oct 19, 2024

Grinder

Civilization, redefined

by successive eras

of human striving,

grinds mostly to dust

the remnants of thoughtful

aspiration as well as foolish desire.

Her ghost infects her immunity.

Yet, from the grinder of materialism

comes a residue.

It carries forth the atoms of the ages

floating on the winds of the “music of the spheres.”

She forgets or denies or builds anew.

Seeds scattered,

perhaps genetically modified,

sprout to give rise to things other

than what went before.

Neither hide nor hair nor

dismantled stone explain the

reformed foundations.

Hieroglyphs and stone tablets,

shards of pottery,

bronze and iron and steel artifacts,

false gods, false hopes, algorithmic swords

outlast their original reason.

Imagination eclipses understanding. rKf 18 October 2024

