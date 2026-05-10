Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I had to make a tough decision when putting together this week’s quiz…

Considering that we had a special Star Wars themed article this week for ‘May the 4th’, I was tempted to use that to put together a “Who Said it: Jedi or Stoic Philosopher?” quote quiz.

In the end I decided to keep things strictly Classical, although maybe that’s an idea for a future installment? Always in motion the future is…

In any case, now is the time to test your Classics knowledge, and see if you know your Hannibal from your Homer.

Funnily enough, I saw that Christopher Nolan was promoting his upcoming Odyssey film during the week in an interview, where he called Homer “the George Lucas of his time”!

On that note, Members can have a look at the very origins of Homeric poetry in our special article on oral storytelling culture, and how it kept ancient myth alive across generations.

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Now, no more delay, let’s get quizzing…

1. What challenge faced oral storytellers in cultures without widespread literacy?

A. Lack of audiences

B. Preserving long and complex narratives from memory

C. Competition from written books

D. Government censorship

2. Which Stoic philosopher wrote: “we live among things that are destined to perish”?

A. Epictetus

B. Epicurus

C. Seneca

D. Musonius Rufus

3. Which island became the focus of conflict between Carthage and the Greeks?

A. Crete

B. Cyprus

C. Sicily

D. Sardinia

4. What phrase is given as an example of a Homeric formula?

A. “Rosy-fingered Dawn”

B. “The die is cast”

C. “Et tu, Brute?”

D. “Crossing the Rubicon”

5. Which king briefly caused Rome and Carthage to cooperate against him?

A. Mithridates

B. Pyrrhus

C. Antiochus

D. Xerxes

6. What did Milman Parry argue about Homeric poetry?

A. It was composed entirely in writing

B. It developed from an oral tradition

C. It originated in Rome

D. It was copied from Egyptian texts

7. Which ancient philosopher wrote: “Remember also that each man lives only the present moment: The rest of time is either spent and gone, or is quite unknown.”?

A. Plato

B. Aristotle

C. Seneca

D. Marcus Aurelius

8. What battle in 202 BC resulted in a catastrophic defeat for Carthage?

A. Cannae

B. Actium

C. Marathon

D. Zama

Answers

B. Preserving long and complex narratives from memory (The Ancient Memory Technique That Built Civilization) C. Seneca (May the Fourth Be With You) C. Sicily (Rome’s Ancient Enemy) A. “Rosy-fingered Dawn” (The Ancient Memory Technique That Built Civilization) B. Pyrrhus (Rome’s Ancient Enemy) B. It developed from an oral tradition (The Ancient Memory Technique That Built Civilization) D. Marcus Aurelius (May the Fourth Be With You) D. Zama (Rome’s Ancient Enemy)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-6 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡7-8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom