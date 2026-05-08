Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon's avatar
Gordon
5h

As I read this, a question came to mind that I had never considered. Those elephants of Hannibal's, were they African elephants or Asian? I have read that African elephants have never been domesticated, but it seems a long way to bring Asian elephants. Any historical insights?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dan's avatar
Dan
10h

Hanibal marching elephants over the Alps into Italy is a great moment in history. Only Alexander was an equal in audacity. As Patton said”Audace, tojour Audace”

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture