Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Was Pericles the architect of democracy’s greatest flowering or the creator of an empire whose contradictions still echo today?

Athens under Pericles has long been celebrated as the “Golden Age” of classical civilization: the age of the Parthenon, dramatic genius, political innovation, and extraordinary cultural achievement...

But behind the glory lay deeper questions about power, populism, war, imperial ambition, and the limits of democracy itself.

Join internationally renowned classicists Paul Cartledge (University of Cambridge) and Armand D’Angour (University of Oxford) for a timely and thought-provoking conversation exploring the man at the center of it all: Pericles.

Together, they will discuss the myth and reality of Athens’ “Golden Age”, democracy versus empire in classical Athens, Pericles’ controversial legacy as well as why the debates surrounding Periclean Athens still matter today…

Register Here

This event brings together two of the world’s leading interpreters of ancient Greece:

Paul Cartledge is one of the foremost historians of classical Greece and the author of numerous acclaimed works on Sparta, democracy, and Athenian political culture. The A.G. Leventis Senior Research Fellow of Clare College, Cambridge, Paul is the author, co-author, editor or co-editor of some 30 books, most recently Pericles: Statesman, Demagogue, Eccentric.

Armand D’Angour is a celebrated classicist, writer, and musician whose work explores the cultural, philosophical, and artistic dimensions of the ancient world with exceptional clarity and originality. Professor of Classics at Oxford University and Fellow and Tutor in Classics at Jesus College, Oxford, Armand is author of many books, including Socrates in Love: The Making of a Philosopher.

Whether you are passionate about ancient history, political thought, democracy, philosophy, or the enduring legacy of classical civilization, this discussion promises fresh insight, lively debate, and compelling historical perspective.

Discover Pericles

I hope you can join us!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

P.S. This is in addition to next Wednesday’s event on Why Myth Matters. Join us at Noon EDT to discover how the ancients understood myths and how these stories continue to shape up today:

Why Myth Matters