Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We all know the saying, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’.

Yet some people really are master of, well, a great many things…

One such example is Frontinus, a fascinating and unjustly overlooked figure from Roman history. His vast expertise stretched from military matters, to politics, history, and the secrets of leadership.

Members can now check out our exclusive podcast on Frontinus, looking at his life in the dangerous world of Roman politics, his role as governor of Britain, as well as Stratagems, his fascinating work on military strategies across history.

Not a Member? Join today to unlock ALL our resources:

Now, it’s time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

So, are you ready? Let’s go!

1. How did Frontinus reportedly subdue a tribe in Britain?

A) Through naval invasion

B) Through negotiation and diplomacy

C) Through brute force

D) Through religious conversion

2. What broader idea does comparing Hesiod and Anaximander suggest?

A) Myth is more accurate

B) Science evolved from myth

C) Myth and science are unrelated

D) Science replaced myth completely

3. At what age was St. Patrick abducted by Irish pirates?

A) 10

B) 12

C) 16

D) 20

4. What is Hesiod’s Theogony primarily about?

A) Trade networks

B) Origins of the gods

C) Political systems

D) Military campaigns

5. Where did St. Patrick establish the ecclesiastical center of Ireland?

A) Wexford

B) Tara

C) Dublin

D) Armagh

6. How does Anaximander’s explanation of the world differ from Hesiod’s?

A) It is purely poetic

B) It relies on divine myths

C) It uses natural processes instead of gods

D) It rejects all structure

7. Where was St. Patrick born?

A) Roman Britain

B) Ireland

C) Gaul

D) Rome

8. What did Frontinus believe was the ultimate goal of warfare?

A) Total destruction of the enemy

B) Endless battle

C) Personal glory

D) Victory, not necessarily killing

Answers

B) Through negotiation and diplomacy – A Forgotten Roman Masterclass in Leadership B) Science evolved from myth – Hesiod and Anaximander: Myths vs Science? C) 16 – St. Patrick: Patron Saint of Ireland B) Origins of the gods – Hesiod and Anaximander: Myths vs Science? D) Armagh – St. Patrick: Patron Saint of Ireland C) It uses natural processes instead of gods – Hesiod and Anaximander: Myths vs Science? A) Roman Britain – St. Patrick: Patron Saint of Ireland D) Victory, not necessarily killing – A Forgotten Roman Masterclass in Leadership

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom