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Vernacular Bible Explorer's avatar
Vernacular Bible Explorer
14h

Enjoyed the way you highlighted key parts of Patrick’s life and legacy here. Perhaps your readers would also like to consult an extant copy of Patrick’s “Confessio” in the ninth-century Book of Armagh, which can be studied online at: https://www.confessio.ie/manuscripts/dublincodex#40. Its text also features in an article I posted at: https://vernacularbibleexplorer.substack.com/p/st-patricks-trinitarian-confessions.

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Christopher Gerber's avatar
Christopher Gerber
14h

The Empire often disguises itself as a Champion of the people while making them subservient to an extractive hierarchy that separates them from the Earth and true connection with people and Creator. St Patrick was Christian like MAGA is Christian - meaning not Christian in the way of Jesus but Christian in the name of Authoritarian Empire.

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