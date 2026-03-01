Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

But now… It’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. Answers are available just after the quiz, alongside the answer.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. Which of these was a Spartan commander?

A. Thucydides

B. Pericles

C. Brasidias

D. Andron

2. The Archaic Period came directly after which other ancient historical period?

A. Hellenistic Period

B. Greek Dark Ages

C. Bronze Age Collapse

D. Classical Period

3. Which of Plato’s dialogues features a discussion regarding Ethical Egotism?

A. Theaetetus

B. Crito

C. Phaedo

D. Gorigas

4. What does Socrates conclude at the end of this same Platonic dialogue?

A. The most important thing in life is to ignore public honors and pursue truth

B. The final goal of a human life is to possess whatever we may desire

C. What is good is ultimately unknowable

D. The ideal state is unachievable

5. Which literary form emerged in Greece the 8th century BC?

A. Greek tragedy

B. Satyr Plays

C. Old Comedy

D. Lyric Poetry

6. During the Archaic Period, Sparta fought three wars against who?

A. the Athenians

B. the Messenians

C. the Thebans

D. the Corinthians

7. What did the Sophists consider societal notions of “right” and “wrong” to be?

A. Arbitrary creations of a weak-willed society

B. Logical conclusions derived from reason

C. Eternal truths revealed by the gods

D. Universal principles shared by all cultures

8. The Greek alphabet which emerged in the Archaic period was based on what?

A. the Mesopotamian model

B. the Babylonian model

C. the Phoenician model

D. the Latin model

Answers

C. Brasidias (A Day in the Life of an Ancient Athenian) B. Greek Dark Ages (AFTER the Dark Ages) D. Gorgias (Ethical Egoism: Getting What You Want) A. The most important thing in life is to ignore public honors and pursue truth (Ethical Egoism: Getting What You Want) D. Lyric Poetry (AFTER the Dark Ages) B. The Messenians (AFTER the Dark Ages) A. Arbitrary creations of a weak-willed society (Ethical Egoism: Getting What You Want) C. the Phoenician model (AFTER the Dark Ages)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

