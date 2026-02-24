Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brien's avatar
Brien
5h

Here’s an old joke for you:

Never judge a person until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. That way, when you judge them, you’ll be a mile away, and you’ll have their shoes.

Reply
Share
Alvin Garber's avatar
Alvin Garber
5hEdited

Thucydides gave us an account of the disasters of war, which remains a difficult lesson to learn, in his history of The Peloponnesian War. A modern counterpart of Thucydides is Antoine de Saint-Exupéry who wrote eloquently of this same disaster of war. But he reminds us “For one who reads a love letter his cup of happiness is full, no matter what the paper or the ink that he discovers love’s message.” Antoine studied architecture and wrote this in The Wisdom of the Sands. Many great everyday people are lost in the known and unknown cost of war and the imitation of war.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture