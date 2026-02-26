Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

In our modern era which prizes confidence, ambition, and self-assertion, it can seem almost obvious that the best life is the one in which we get what we want.

After all, strength is admired. Success is celebrated. And at all times we should “treat ourselves”.

What most might not realise is that this way of thinking is far older and far more philosophically charged than it first appears.

In classical Athens, questions about power, justice, and self-interest were anything but abstract. As democracy took root and traditional values were questioned, certain thinkers began to wonder whether moral rules were truly grounded in nature or merely invented by society.

If laws change from city to city, why should they bind us absolutely? And if nature itself seems to reward the bold and the capable, might self-interest be not only natural, but right?

These ideas would come to be associated with what we now call ethical egoism…a provocative stance that challenges conventional morality at its core. It promises clarity in a confusing world and confidence in the face of uncertainty.

But it also raises questions that are hard to shake, especially once they’re asked.

What, exactly, should guide our lives: desire or discipline?

Is wanting something enough to justify pursuing it?

And what kind of person do we become when success is the ultimate measure?

In today’s Member’s indepth article, we will look at Ethical Egoism and test a philosophy many of us already live by, often unconsciously.

But by examining Ethical Egoism at its roots, we are given the opportunity to ask difficult but essential questions. “Getting what you want” may feel empowering, but does it actually lead to a life well lived?

Read on to discover a philosophy that is far older than Instagram quotes and productivity podcasts, and discuss whether or not you think it holds...

Ethical Egoism: Getting What You Want

Written by Van Bryan

There are a few advantages we have going for us when we study moral philosophy. The first is that moral philosophy (also known as ethical philosophy) is immediately applicable to our lives. The second is that many of the suppositions seem to be rather easy to confirm.

For instance,