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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
16h

Master of the Classics today! 8/8.

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Donald Koller's avatar
Donald Koller
16h

6/8, also one better than last week. All of this validates the classical education I received in the 1980s, particularly four years of Latin in high school.

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