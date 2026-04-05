Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

First of all, Happy Easter to all who celebrate it!

I think people sometimes forget that the Classical world encompasses the beginnings of Christianity… Yet the ministry of Jesus happened against the backdrop of the Roman Empire, in the era of the Julio-Claudians.

For our Members, we have a special e-book of early Christian poetry, an overlooked genre of writing which encapsulates the transformative early centuries of Christianity.

It's beautiful, moving, and unduly neglected work, which makes for fitting reading for Easter Sunday.

Members can check it out HERE!

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Now, it’s time once more for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

Are you ready?

1. What key principle does Aristotle propose for achieving happiness?

A. Wealth accumulation

B. Absolute honesty

C. Moderation

D. Political engagement

2. Who was Livia’s son and the immediate successor to Augustus?

A. Caligula

B. Claudius

C. Tiberius

D. Nero

3. What does the Latin term imagines maiorum mean?

A. images of the ancestors

B. images of victory

C. images of the gods

D. images of glory

4. Which Roman historian frequently used the term “noverca” (stepmother) against Livia?

A. Tacitus

B. Suetonius

C. Cassius Dio

D. Sallust

5. What crime was Livia accused of committing to secure her son’s succession?

A. Bribery

B. Treason

C. Assassination in battle

D. Poisoning rivals to the throne

6. What does Aristotle mean by the “golden mean”?

A. A mathematical formula

B. A balance between extremes

C. A religious doctrine

D. A political system

7. According to Aristotle, what virtue lies between humility and vanity?

A. Wisdom

B. Courage

C. Justice

D. Pride

8. Seneca believed an artificial gait reflected what?

A. A dignified personality

B. A corrupt or superficial character.

C. An unmasculine nature

D. Cowardice

Answers

C. Moderation (Aristotle’s Guide to Social Media?) C. Tiberius (Did Rome’s First Empress Kill for Power?) A. Images of the ancestors (How Do YOU Walk?) A. Tacitus (Did Rome’s First Empress Kill for Power?) D. Poisoning rivals (Did Rome’s First Empress Kill for Power?) B. A balance between extremes (Aristotle’s Guide to Social Media?) D. Pride (Aristotle’s Guide to Social Media?) B. A corrupt or superficial character (How Do YOU Walk?)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom