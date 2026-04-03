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Doug Bates's avatar
Doug Bates
3d

I think you're mistaken about the Epicurean view of anger. Their position was similar to Aristotle's - not the Stoics. See https://societyofepicurus.com/reasonings-on-philodemus-on-anger/

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Nirvan Mued's avatar
Nirvan Mued
1d

Well the sole study of Nicomachian ethics is itself the guideline to survive in this civilization heading towards certain doom!!

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