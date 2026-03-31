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Peter Fischer's avatar
Peter Fischer
6d

I used to walk confidently with a long stride, bit since my right leg was amputated in February 2026 (cancer) I have been learning to walk with a prosthetic. I doubt you could determine anything about my gait. However, my attitude has not changed. These are the cards I was dealt. I have to play them. By the way I am 74 years old.

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Scott Meier's avatar
Scott Meier
6d

As someone with a disability, I have always found it fascinating how culture conflates physical ability with intellectual ability.

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