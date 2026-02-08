Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s a little bit different this week…

Today’s edition of the Weekly Wisdom Quiz is focused entirely on the world of Greek philosophy… which, admittedly, isn’t a massive stretch for us!

After all, this week at Classical Wisdom was all about Greek philosophy: Members can now check out our exclusive podcast on Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever with Professor Angie Hobbs.

She discusses with Anya what Plato would make of AI, what he can teach us about modern politics, and how his life experiences impacted his view of democracy.

It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging discussion about the essential nature of Plato’s philosophy for both society and the self.

Plus, it might just come in handy with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz: all questions are, after all, based on articles and resources published this week at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers. Just in case you missed or want to revisit something!

So, let’s get started…

1. The phrase “man cannot step into the same river twice” is attributed to which ancient Greek philosopher?

A. Thales of Miletus

B. Anaximander

C. Deomcritus

D. Heraclitus

2. What type of philosopher was Hipparchia?

A. Stoic

B. Epicurean

C. Cynic

D. Platonist

3. Which of Plato’s works features the famous Allegory of the Cave?

A. The Republic

B. The Symposium

C. Phaedo

D. Crito

4. What does the term eudaimonia mean?

A. Knowledge

B. Victory

C. Flourishing

D. Religious devotion

5. The title used for Plato’s dialogue “The Republic” comes which later Classical writer?

A. Seneca

B. Cicero

C. Plutarch

D. Musonius Rufus

6. Hipparchia was married to which other philosopher?

A. Crates

B. Diogenes

C. Zeno of Citium

D. Aristotle

7. What does the term anaideia mean?

A. Truthfulness

B. Untruthfulness

C. Shamelessness

D. Unresolved

8. What type of society was Plato brought up in?

A. Representative democracy

B. Direct democracy

C. Dictatorship

D. Dual Monarchy

Answers

D. Heraclitus (How Can We Accept Change?) C. Cynic (Stoicism’s Forgotten Woman) A. The Republic (Podcast:Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever) C. Flourishing (Podcast:Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever) B. Cicero (Podcast:Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever) A. Crates (Stoicism’s Forgotten Woman) C. Shamelessness (Stoicism’s Forgotten Woman) B. Direct democracy (Podcast:Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale

0 - 2 correct: Wanderer by the River 🌊

You’ve dipped a toe into philosophy, but Heraclitus would remind you that the river is always changing, and you’ve only just arrived.

3 - 4 correct: Listener in the Agora 🏛️

You’ve heard the arguments, and you’re beginning to think in dialogues, asking what justice, truth, and knowledge really are.

4 - 6 correct: Follower of Hipparchia 🔥

You understand that philosophy is not just thought, but action; lived boldly, publicly, and without apology.

7 - 8 correct: Citizen of the Philosophers’ City 👑

You balance Plato’s reason, Heraclitus’ understanding of change, and Hipparchia’s defiance. Few reach this level!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

