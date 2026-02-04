Why Plato Matters NOW More Than Ever

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

I hardly need to tell you why Plato matters.

After all, you’re here!

Already drawn to the Classics, already in conversation with the thinkers who shaped our intellectual inheritance. Surely the philosopher so often described as the origin from which all later philosophy flows needs no grand introduction, no earnest persuasion... I don’t need to preach to the choir.

And yet, returning to Plato is always worthwhile.

Because each time we do, something new reveals itself. Perhaps it is because we are always changing, or because the world itself is never still...something our dear old friend Heraclitus reminds us of with poetic clarity.

The same texts, the same questions, can feel sharper, heavier, more urgent. Ideas we once thought irrelevant can suddenly demand our attention:

How does a society slide from freedom into manipulation?

What happens when language is corrupted, when popularity replaces virtue, or when persuasion is severed from truth?

And perhaps most pressing of all: how do we educate the soul, rather than merely inform the mind?

These are not easy questions.

And in our era of relentless noise, of unsolicited opinions, algorithmic outrage, and performative dialogue, the obstacle for finding the answers is not a lack of information. It is whether we possess the inner resources to judge well. Can we think clearly, live wisely, and speak honestly...especially with those who disagree with us?

This, dear reader, is precisely why Plato matters... now.

Classical Wisdom Members, you are invited to explore these questions more deeply in this month’s Podcast with Professors, featuring Angie Hobbs, Professor Emerita of the Public Understanding of Philosophy at the University of Sheffield and author of Plato and the Hero, Plato’s Republic: A Ladybird Expert Book, and most recently, Why Plato Matters Now.

If you don’t already know her, Angie is not only impressively knowledgeable about Plato, but also clearly passionate and incredibly eloquent. Together, we explore some of the lessons from Plato that speak most powerfully to our moment, including:

Why having more information may actually be making us less wise

What Plato can teach us about how to disagree without destroying dialogue

How democracies collapse from the inside, long before tyranny arrives.

Why a good life is not about success, but about character and flourishing.

How stories shape civilizations and how myth can both enlighten and deceive.

Plato does not hand us answers. He draws us into dialogue (just like the one above!) demanding participation, self-examination, and courage. He asks us to confront our assumptions about knowledge, power, and what it truly means to live well...

I hope you enjoy this rich and searching conversation, filled with questions that still matter...perhaps now more than ever.

