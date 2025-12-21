Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Goltman's avatar
John Goltman
9h

6/8 with some luck

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
14h

Perfection; 8/8! Woo-hoo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture