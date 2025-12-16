Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Lucretius wrote, “Fallaces sunt rerum species,” in his De Rerum Natura (1st century BCE), though modern readers may be more familiar with the sentiment as “looks can be deceiving.” The phrase is often invoked to encourage caution in the face of something tempting and beautiful… but it is equally true as a rebuke to the common misapprehension of dismissing faces that are, in fact, stunning and beautiful.

It is easy to imagine, for instance, someone meeting Hedy Lamarr and erroneously concluding that she was more style than substance…

Or contemporaries underestimating Byron’s daughter, Ada Lovelace, and her mathematical abilities…

Or hurling derisive remarks at Marilyn Monroe after an intimate photograph, taken by a friend, revealed her enjoying James Joyce’s Ulysses…

Likewise, it would be a grave mistake to disregard the pretty and lively Elizabeth Bennet, along with the other principal characters of Jane Austen’s novels, as flouncy, silly women merely preoccupied with marriage.

It would be to one’s own disadvantage! For great wisdom and wit can be found draped in lovely muslin, under bright spotlights, and in faces that would launch a thousand ships…

Indeed, the works of the late great eighteenth-century novelist are steeped in profound ideas, of moral virtue and ancient ethics, drawn from the author’s own insights as well as those inherited from the classical world.

And so, in honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday today, I will delve below into how the classics inspired her… and also throw a tea party for my dear daughter.

In fact, I must dash in order to make Queen’s cakes. I’ll be using a Regency-era recipe that ChatGPT assures me is historically accurate and something Jane herself might well have enjoyed for her birthday. Wish me luck! (Photos to come later…)

But first, a gentle reminder and a small request…

If you enjoy our musings and contributions, as well as support our aim of promoting the Classics and wisdom of the past in our here and now, please give us a like! ❤️

It’s a quick task, but it truly helps bring visibility to the project and spread the word that history, philosophy, literature and mythology are still important and appreciated. Thank you!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

Jane Austen at 250: A Classical Mind in a Modern World

Austen is often shelved under “romance” or “Regency manners,” but this undersells her achievement. Beneath the wit, irony, and marriage plots lies a moral imagination shaped by ideas far older than the English countryside. Though she never wrote epic poetry or quoted Homer in the original Greek, Austen is quietly, persistently indebted to the classical tradition of Ancient Greece and Rome... something that may not come as a surprise to our dear readers, though perhaps the ways in which she was influenced might...

So, today on her 250th birthday, we will look at how her novels are not only culturally familiar, but intellectually and historically rich.

Share

For those of you who enjoy tracing how the Classics echo through later literature, Austen offers a particularly satisfying case. She is a perfect example of how classical ideas can survive outside universities and learned treatises, and can be found in novels, domestic settings, and the inner lives of characters who never set foot near the Aegean or the Forum....

Classical Learning Without Latin and Greek

It’s important to note that Jane Austen did not receive the formal classical education available to men of her class. She did not study Greek tragedy or Roman rhetoric at school, nor did she read Plato or Virgil in the original languages. Yet it would be a mistake to assume that she stood outside the classical world.

In late eighteenth-century England, classical ideas were everywhere.

Austen absorbed them through translations (like, let’s be honest, the vast majority of modern readers) and was certainly influenced by her father and brothers, who were classically educated. But most importantly, Austen came to the Classics via the Augustan writers of the eighteenth century, who consciously modeled themselves on ancient Rome...

These were authors such as Alexander Pope, Samuel Johnson, and Addison and Steele, who were steeped in classical ethics, satire, and stylistic restraint. By reading them, Austen inherited Rome by way of London, and Athens by way of Bath.

Greek Ethics in the Drawing Room

At the heart of Austen’s novels lies a distinctly classical moral vision, especially one that recalls Aristotle’s ethics, albeit indirectly. For Aristotle, virtue is not innate perfection but a habit developed over time, often through error. Moral growth requires self-knowledge, reflection, and the correction of excess.

This pattern is unmistakable in Austen.

Elizabeth Bennet, Emma Woodhouse, and Marianne Dashwood are not punished for wickedness but educated out of imbalance. Pride, vanity, or excessive feeling lead them astray, and recognition, albeit sometimes painful, leads them back. Their journeys resemble Aristotle’s idea that virtue lies in a mean between extremes.

One of the most enduring classical ideals is μέτρον (metron) - measure, proportion, balance - and Austen’s novels are, in many ways, extended arguments for this principle.

Roman Virtue and Social Responsibility

If Greek philosophy shapes Austen’s moral psychology, Roman ethics inform her social vision. Roman thinkers such as Cicero and Seneca emphasized duty, self-command, and the harmony between individual conduct and communal well-being.

One’s character was revealed not in grand declarations, but in consistent, practical action.

Austen’s heroes tend to follow this Roman model. Mr. Darcy is not redeemed through eloquence or confession, but through deeds...quietly correcting his behavior, repairing harm, and learning humility. His moral authority at the novel’s end is earned, not inherited, a thoroughly Roman idea of virtue.

Is this how you imagined the Roman ideal?

Classical Comedy, Not Classical Tragedy

Structurally, Austen owes much to classical comedy, particularly the Roman tradition of Plautus and Terence, as transmitted through centuries of European literature. Her novels revolve around misunderstandings, false judgments, social obstacles, and eventual recognition. The stakes are moral and emotional, not cosmic.

In our family, we actually call these “Austen Moments,” the ones where mishaps could easily have been avoided or mended if only the individuals just spoke with each other! It’s remarkable how this ‘comedy of errors’ plays out in our day to day...

Share

However, differing from the Roman comics, in Austen’s works there are no intervening gods, no tragic destinies, no heroic deaths. Responsibility lies squarely with human beings and their choices.

This is classical comedy refined: the belief that clarity of perception and ethical adjustment can restore harmony.

Augustan Style and Horatian Wit

Austen’s prose style also reveals her classical inheritance. Her sentences are balanced, precise, and controlled. Emotion is filtered through irony; excess is gently mocked rather than violently condemned. This restraint owes much to Horace, the Roman poet admired by eighteenth-century writers for his urbane satire and moral clarity.

Austen’s wit rarely wounds outright. Like Horace, she prefers exposure to denunciation. Her irony assumes an intelligent reader capable of moral discernment...another classical assumption, and a flattering one.

What Austen Leaves Behind

Equally revealing is what Austen does not take from the ancient world. She rejects epic heroism, martial glory, and mythic spectacle... and as we already mentioned, the often meddling gods and goddesses. Instead, she domesticates classical values, relocating them to parlors, letters, and conversations. In doing so, she demonstrates that ethical seriousness does not require swords or chariots.

Her great innovation is to show that the classical concern with virtue, judgment, and social order can be fully expressed in the lives of women, families, and communities often excluded from grand historical narratives.

A Classical Legacy Still Alive

Two hundred and fifty years after her birth, Jane Austen remains culturally central precisely because she stands at a crossroads: ancient ethics reshaped by modern psychology, classical form rendered intimate and ironic. She shows the moral questions of Greece and Rome, ones like, “How should one live? How should one treat others? How does one balance self and society?” did not vanish with the ancient world, but quietly persisted, waiting for a novelist sharp enough to translate them into everyday life.

In Austen’s hands, the Classics did not die. They learned to dance.