What is The Greek Miracle? Was the flourishing of wisdom that blossomed with the Pre-Socratics a unique phenomenon? Something from nothing… or a specific process and social shift?

This month’s Podcast with Professors delves into the heart of what made the ancient Greeks special. We debate the need and role of individualism and ego, how the canon can/should be made as well as whether wisdom from the ancients NEEDS historical context… or if you can get value from -essentially- a meme?

Members will notice that Reviel and I don’t always agree… indeed, one of the important takeaways (I believe) is that discourse and progress can thrive on (at times) contentious conversation and differences of opinions.

As such, I’ll be interested to hear what you think about the above topics… such as miracles, egos, cannons, and contexts…

Featuring Reviel Netz, the Patrick Suppes Professor of Greek Mathematics and Astronomy in the Department of Classics at Stanford University. He is the author of many celebrated books, including the bestselling The Archimedes Codex: Revealing the Secret of the World's Greatest Palimpsest, The Shaping of Deduction in Greek Mathematics, as well as his most recent, Why the Ancient Greeks Matter: The Problematic Miracle that was Greece.

