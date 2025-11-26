Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

Some men and women curve the course of history.

Like playthings in their hands, they shape a path that so many others are destined to follow. It’s not always known whether it is from luck, charm, intelligence or ambition... or even if, as Tolstoy describes, they are the tug boat out front or the row boat following behind… either way it is their names that mark the annals of time.

They are the Genghis Khans, Napoleons, the Alexander the Greats, the Caesars and the Cleopatras. They are complex and complicated, often inspiring as much fear as respect... the kind of person it’s probably better to read about than meet.

And of course, just as there were striking individuals who steered the past, so too do a litany of moderns continue to influence future history, leaving their inarguable imprint on the path of civilization. These are the Thatchers, the Putins, the Clintons and the Trumps, the Netanyahus...

You may not like them... in fact, you may absolutely despise them... but you can’t deny their impact.

And so we are left with a fascination on how these people came to be. What words and ideas inspired them? What text did Napoleon swear upon, ensuring it was with him on his campaign to Egypt? On which scroll did Alexander lie his head, declaring it his greatest guide? What book, right now, is Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister, reading?

Plutarch’s Parallel Lives....Homer’s Iliad... and Barry Strauss’s Jews vs. Rome...

While we can’t sit down with Plutarch or Homer (oh how we wish we could!), we did take the time to talk with Barry Strauss, the Corliss Dean Page Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Bryce and Edith M. Bowmar Professor in Humanistic Studies Emeritus at Cornell University, about his very topical work...

We discussed why the Jews revolted more than anyone else, the unusual punishments they were dealt, the controversies surrounding the Jewish historian Josephus, the complicated involvement of Parthia, and how the Jews saved Caesar...

It was a fascinating conversation, full of twists, turns, cliffhangers and conceits. You will be surprised to discover just how much what happened 2,000 years ago continues to impact our here and now.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

