How Ordinary Romans Really Lived

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

When we think about Ancient Rome, we usually think of emperors, generals, senators, and philosophers...

Yet these folks made up only a tiny fraction of the empire!

So... what about everyone else?

The overwhelming majority of people were farmers, laborers, merchants, craftspeople, and families simply trying to earn a living. People who worried about prices, taxes, debt, bad harvests, and making enough to support their children.

So how did ordinary families make ends meet?

What happened when prices rose, debts mounted, or harvests failed?

How did people survive in one of history’s first truly interconnected economies?

And what can archaeology tell us about the lives of people who left behind no great speeches or famous histories?

In this month’s Members Podcast, I speak with Kim Bowes, Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and author of Surviving Rome: The Economic Lives of the Ninety Percent, about ordinary Romans, the ones that make up 90% of the population...

Drawing on remarkable archaeological discoveries, from microscopic grains of pollen to forgotten financial records, Professor Bowes reconstructs the daily lives of those whose stories rarely make it into history books.

We talk about inflation, multiple income streams, consumer culture, global trade, and the remarkable ingenuity ordinary Romans employed simply to get by.

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I have to admit, I was really surprise! The ancient Romans’ economic ingenuity and the many ways they found to make ends meet are things I see around me every day... both here in Argentina as well as in the United States. It really dissolved the millennia and brought me into their ancient homes.

So while the emperors, gladiators and senators usually get the spotlight (and for good reason), it’s important to remember that history wasn’t determined by them alone. It was also shaped by millions of ordinary people whose daily struggles, ambitions, and resourcefulness kept an empire alive.

Classical Wisdom Members: You can enjoy the full podcast above, along with the transcript and the audio only version below.

ALSO: We have an exciting news that we will be announcing soon… something that, as the ancient Greek proverb goes, might make "you sing as if sailing into Delos" (ᾌδεις ὥσπερ εἰς Δῆλον πλέων).

So please keep a look out!

Now, put on your economist caps and be inspired by the hustle and gumption of the everyday ancient Roman in this month’s Podcast with Professors.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Not a Member? Subscribe now to enjoy our Classical Wisdom resources, such as today’s Podcast with Professors, as well as our Extensive Ebook library and Members’ only events.

Classical Wisdom Members, you can enjoy the audio only version here: