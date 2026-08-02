Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Myth or reality?

Who fought in it, and when did they fight? And what happened afterwards?

This week, we looked at one of most important cores of ancient Greek storytelling and culture: the Trojan War.

It has inspired and fascinated thinkers and artists for millennia, as well as more than a few Hollywood films, including this summer’s mega-blockbuster, The Odyssey.

But how well do YOU know it? Find out for yourself with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup of them is available after the quiz, including this week’s Members-only article on the archaeology of Troy.

Not a Member? Sign up today to go beyond the movie and deeper into the world of the ancients, with exclusive podcasts, e-books, magazines and more!

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So… Are you ready?

1. How did Palamedes expose Odysseus’ feigned madness?

A. He challenged him to single combat

B. He placed Telemachus in front of Odysseus’ plough

C. He destroyed his crops

D. He accused him before the Greek kings

2. Why was the real-world Troy considered strategically valuable?

A. It possessed the largest bronze mines in the ancient world.

B. It was the birthplace of the Mycenaean kings.

C. It controlled access between the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

D. It was the religious capital of the Hittite Empire.

3. What sacrifice did Artemis demand before allowing the Greek fleet to sail?

A. The sacrifice of Helen

B. The sacrifice of Achilles

C. The sacrifice of Iphigenia

D. The sacrifice of Cassandra

4. In Hittite tablets, the kingdom of Wilusa is widely identified with which Homeric city?

A. Mycenae

B. Troy

C. Sparta

D. Pylos

5. Why did Memnon travel to Troy?

A. To reclaim his father’s kingdom

B. To conquer Greece

C. To seek revenge for Achilles’ death

D. To aid Priam after Hector’s death

6. What happened to some of Memnon’s followers after his death, according to one legend?

A. They became stars

B. They sailed back to Ethiopia

C. They were transformed into birds

D. They founded a new city

7. Why did Clytemnestra persuade Agamemnon to walk upon the purple tapestries?

A. To honour Zeus

B. To celebrate his victory

C. To fulfil Apollo’s prophecy

D. To lead him into an act of hubris

8. In Aeschylus’ play Agamemnon, where does Clytemnestra kill Agamemnon?

A. At the city gates

B. In his bath

C. In the throne room

D. In the palace courtyard

Answer Key

B. He placed Telemachus in front of Odysseus’ plough (The Two Trojan Wars) C. It controlled access between the Mediterranean and Black Seas. (Did the Trojan War Really Happen?) C. The sacrifice of Iphigenia (The Two Trojan Wars) B. Troy (Did the Trojan War Really Happen?) D. To aid Priam after Hector’s death (Memnon: the Mythical King of the Ethiopians) C. They were transformed into birds (Memnon: the Mythical King of the Ethiopians) D. To lead him into an act of hubris (The Odyssey’s Dark Mirror) B. In his bath (The Odyssey’s Dark Mirror)

⚔️ The Wisdom Scale: Heroes of the Trojan War

0 - 2 Correct: 🛶 Fresh Recruit

You’ve just arrived at Aulis, and the ships haven’t even set sail. There’s a long campaign ahead, but every great hero begins somewhere.

3 - 4 Correct: 🛡️Loyal Myrmidon

You’ve earned your place among the Greek ranks. While Achilles may still be stealing the glory, you’re proving yourself a dependable warrior.

5 - 6 Correct: 🏹 Cunning Strategist

Like Odysseus, you know that victory isn’t won by strength alone. Your knowledge is as sharp as your wit, and you’re beginning to outthink the competition..

7 - 8 Correct:🌟 Favored by Athena

The Muses will sing of your triumph! You’ve conquered the battlefield of knowledge and stand among the legendary heroes of the Trojan War. The goddess of wisdom smiles upon you

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom