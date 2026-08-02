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Chris Eich's avatar
Chris Eich
5h

6/8

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Jeanne Sansbury Bell's avatar
Jeanne Sansbury Bell
7h

Surely, Athena favors me! For more than 85 years I have either listened to or read Greek and Roman mythologies.

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