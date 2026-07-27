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Bob Waring's avatar
Bob Waring
1h

I recall my form master at my English grammar school in the 1960s urging us pupils to 'know something about everything and everything about something'. Sage advice I thought then and still do (though harder to achieve than to advocate).

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Rao Kocharlakota's avatar
Rao Kocharlakota
20m

Yes. I would suggest a book by name “The Difficulty of being Good” by an Indian author Gurucharan Das. I found it interesting, not afraid share opinions that are in contradiction with popular beliefs.

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