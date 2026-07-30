Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Did you know there were TWO Trojan Wars? The one you more likely know about - the one with Achilles, Odysseus, and Helen of Troy - was actually the second Trojan War.

There was actually an earlier conflict, and it was fought by none other than Herakles (or Hercules, if you prefer).

On top of that, the origins of the more famous Trojan War may be a bit different to how you think… and what exactly was Zeus’ role in all this?

Discover all about it just below…

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

The Two Trojan Wars

by Ben Potter

To literary-minded ‘Moderns’ (if we can be so contrasted with the ‘Ancients’) the broad contents of the Iliad and Odyssey are quite familiar. Indeed, tales of wrathful Achilles, fearsome Ajax, tragic Hector, Sirens, Cyclopes, Circe, Suitors etcetera are well-known even to those who have not read both epics – so deep are they in the literary collective consciousness that they even make up parts of popular speech (e.g. “Achilles’ heel”).

Therefore it is perhaps surprising, given that the ancients’ knowledge of the wider Trojan myth would have been a sine qua non, that it is not something that has pervaded mainstream modern literary knowledge… even if the highlights of the Homeric epics have.

Granted, we all know about the golden apple and, yes, you’re right, Helen’s abduction gets plenty of press, but what about the details? What happened between the elopement and the first spear being thrown? And how many of us are aware that the battle royale between Achilles and Hector was the dramatic climax of the second Trojan War? For most of us, there are big gaps in our appreciation of this magnificent myth.

So, without further ado, let’s try to put that right!

The First Trojan War

The most obvious place to start is with the last point mentioned, i.e. TWI.

This was an expedition made two generations prior to that of the Homeric heroes Achilles, Odysseus, Agamemnon et al.. That the campaign is not more famous is really quite remarkable considering that it was led by none other than that uber-hero himself, Hercules!

Hercules’ casus belli for sacking the great citadel and putting every infant prince, save only the Homeric Trojan king, Hector’s father, Priam, to the sword was probably a far most justifiable and understandable reason than that given for the second war.