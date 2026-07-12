Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Do YOU know the Odyssey?

Because, well, I thought I did!

But then I helped out this week at Classical Wisdom’s special, in-depth event on the Odyssey with Professor Joel Christensen.

He discussed with Anya how and why the Odyssey still speaks to us today in the modern world, as well as the many, many layers and subtleties of Homer.

It was a mind-expanding conversation…To pick just one example, his insights into Odysseus’ encounter with the Cyclops was, if you’ll pardon the expression, truly eye-opening.

It really is an essential watch for anybody interested in Homer, the Odyssey, or the upcoming movie. Members can watch it HERE!

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Now, once again, it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week at Classical Wisdom.

In addition to our Odyssey event, this week we also looked at Medusa, and the lives of everyday Romans as well. So you can expect some questions on those too…

Are you ready?

1. What does the Greek word “polytropos,” associated with Odysseus, suggest?

A. A person who is physically powerful

B. A person who is always truthful

C. A person of many ways, forms, or strategies

D. A person chosen by the gods

2. Why is Medusa’s origin story difficult to understand today?

A. Ancient Greeks never wrote about Medusa

B. Different sources tell conflicting versions of her story

C. Medusa was not part of Greek mythology until modern times

D. Archaeologists have found no evidence of her existence

3. How long does Odysseus remain away from home before returning to Ithaca?

A. Ten years

B. Seven years

C. Twenty years

D. Thirty years

4. According to Hesiod, what important difference separated Medusa from her sisters?

A. Medusa was the strongest of the Gorgons

B. Medusa was the only Gorgon who lived underwater

C. Medusa was the only Gorgon who could fly

D. Medusa was the only Gorgon who was mortal

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5. What does Odysseus’ scar represent?

A. His connection to the gods

B. The trauma and experiences that shape his identity

C. His victory over Achilles

D. His rejection of his past

6. Why was the archive of the Egyptian farmer Satyricus’ family especially valuable to historians?

A. It preserved a complete copy of the Aeneid.

B. It contained letters exchanged with Roman emperors.

C. It showed that ordinary farmers were highly educated philosophers.

D. It revealed how an apparently illiterate family managed its finances through documents and records.

7. According to Joel Christensen, how did many ancient audiences experience The Odyssey?

A. By watching stage performances only

B. Through short passages and episodes rather than the entire poem

C. By translating it into local dialects

D. Through philosophical dialogues similar to Plato’s works

8. What does Kim Bowes suggest archaeology increasingly allows historians to understand about ordinary Romans?

A. Only the military campaigns they fought

B. The speeches they delivered in the Senate

C. Their daily economic lives through evidence such as skeletons, tools, and environmental remains

D. The exact voting results in provincial elections

Answers

C) A person of many ways, forms, or strategies. (Odysseus the AntiHero?) B) Different sources tell conflicting versions of her story (The Many Myths of Medusa) C) Twenty years (Odysseus the AntiHero?) D) Medusa was the only Gorgon who was mortal (The Many Myths of Medusa) B) The trauma and experiences that shape his identity. (Odysseus the AntiHero?) D) It revealed how an apparently illiterate family managed its finances through documents and records. (How Ordinary Romans Really Lived) B) Through short passages and episodes rather than the entire poem. (Odysseus the AntiHero?) C) Their daily economic lives through evidence such as skeletons, tools, and environmental remains. (How Ordinary Romans Really Lived)

The Wisdom Scale 🌊⚔️

1 - 2 correct: 🐚 Curious Castaway of Calypso’s Shore

Your journey has begun! Like Odysseus on his long voyage, you are just setting sail. Keep exploring the seas of knowledge, and wisdom will find its way back to you.

3 - 4 correct: ⛵ Clever Sailor of Ithaca

You have learned some of the tricks of the voyage and can navigate a few challenges. With more study, you may soon outwit the Cyclops and find your way home.

5 - 6 correct: 🦉 Trusted Companion of Odysseus

You understand the trials, triumphs, and mysteries of the epic journey. You possess the wisdom, strategy, and resilience needed to navigate even the most dangerous waters

7 - 8 correct: 👑 The Many-Minded Hero of Ithaca

Your knowledge is as adaptable as Odysseus himself. Athena herself would recognize your brilliance!

So, how did it go? Did you make it home to Ithaca or get lost at sea?

Let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom