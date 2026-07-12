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Gary Follett's avatar
Gary Follett
1h

6 of 8 correct. Am I a trusted companion of Odysseus? Beset by weaknesses and shortcomings, they died before he made it home. I would rather be his trusted dog Argos, who died after giving all he had. Somewhere in the Elysian Fields, a young Argos runs wild and free, full of unflagging strength and devotion, alongside his companion, wise Odysseus. Thousands of rosy-fingered Dawns have come and gone, yet Argos' tale still wags.

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Pat D's avatar
Pat D
3h

8/8- that extra coffee had an effect.

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