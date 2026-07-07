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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
9h

A hero is someone who is worthy of emulation. Of course, there may be one aspect of their life that is worth emulating, while other parts are not. This is a concept that we should teach our children, because the tendency, even among too many adults, is to emulate everything about their heroes.

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Udowa Samuel's avatar
Udowa Samuel
10h

A hero is someone who inspires , what inspires people differs from person to person even what even makes someone inspiring can differ from person to person, but a hero for me is someone who makes me want to be like them

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