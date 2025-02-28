What is Love? With Armand D’Angour

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

What is Love? Was love in the ancient world very different from our experience with it today? What can we learn from the speakers in Plato’s Symposium? And what can we make of their varied responses?

Enjoy today’s discussion featuring Armand D'Angour on this most important topic and make sure to check out Armand’s newest book, “How to talk about Love” Here.

(Take advantage of this special discount code which will take 30% off: HTL30)

And if you are interested in learning more about Plato’s Symposium, we have a lot of wonderful resources for our Classical Wisdom Members, including our Musings on the Symposium with Alex Priou here as well as our Ebook on the play.

Finally, thank you Brien, Chester H. Sunde, Psy.D., Jonathan Smith, Greg Laugero, Futures Teller, and many others for tuning into our first live video with Armand D'Angour!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom