It’s a striking image, I’ll give them that.

So, I was watching a documentary about Rome last night, and the guide talked about what he called the ‘lasagna of history’.

Yeah, I know it definitely sounds strange, but it did make sense once it was explained…

He talked about how the city of Rome’s physical history is layered underneath the very feet of its modern inhabitants. When we look closely at both the archaeology and the history itself, we discover how our present world is built over one layer of history on top of another.

A bit like a lasagna.

And, I thought, it’s actually a fitting image for this week at Classical Wisdom!

You see, this week we saw how Roman history has echoes across the world: we looked at how the humility of Cincinnatus inspired George Washington, and Members discovered how a Roman architect inspired Leonardo da Vinci, and one of his most famous illustrations.

On top of all that, we also had something of a philosophical face-off, looking at the similarities and differences between Aristotle and the Stoics.

So, if you’re not too hungry from all the talk about lasagna, it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers!

Are you ready? Let’s go…

1. In Book X of the Nicomachean Ethics, what central question does Aristotle ask about pleasure?

A. Whether pleasure is sinful

B. What kind of thing pleasure is

C. Whether pleasure belongs only to the gods

D. Why pleasure corrupts virtue

2. During what period did the celebrated figure Cincinnatus live?

A. Early Roman Republic

B. Late Roman Republic

C. Early Roman Empire

D. Late Roman Empire

3. The Roman architect Vitruvius built artillery pieces for which Roman leader?

A. Augustus

B. Mark Antony

C. Julius Caesar

D. Pompey

4. According to Aristotle, pleasure is best understood as:

A. A process of becoming

B. A permanent emotional state

C. An activity

D. A bodily sensation alone

5. Which Roman historian wrote about the life of Cincinnatus?

A. Tacitus

B. Suetonius

C. Cassius Dio

D. Livy

6. Vitruvius is mentioned in an ancient commentary on which Roman literary work?

A. Ovid’s Metamorphoses

B. Virgil’s Aeneid

C. Lucan’s Pharsalia

D. Petronius’ Satyricon

7. Cincinnatus is said to have suspended his retirement to lead Rome how many times?

A. Once

B. Twice

C. Three times

D. Four times

8. Which virtue does Aristotle describe as self-sufficient and requiring nothing external?

A. Justice

B. Courage

C. Generosity

D. Wisdom

Answers

B. What kind of thing pleasure is (Aristotle Vs Stoicism: What is Happiness?) A. Early Roman Republic (Why George Washington Refused to be King) C. Julius Caesar (The History Behind the Vitruvian Man) C. An activity (Aristotle Vs Stoicism: What is Happiness?) D. Livy (Why George Washington Refused to be King) B. Virgil’s Aeneid (The History Behind the Vitruvian Man) B. Twice (Why George Washington Refused to be King) D. Wisdom (Aristotle Vs Stoicism: What is Happiness?)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

