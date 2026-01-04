Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We’re back!

After a brief break last week, I’m happy to inform you that regular quizzing has resumed.

This week at Classical Wisdom was focused, naturally enough, on the new year and resolutions… And it’s not surprising to learn that the ancients had some strong ideas about self improvement.

But have you taken it in? Then test yourself below with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup of the week’s resources is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

So, for the first time this year: let’s go!

1. How did Odysseus’ crew avoid being bewitched by the song of the sirens?

A. They sailed out of earshot of the sirens’ song

B. They dived into the water to break the trance caused by the singing

C. They plugged their ears with wax

D. They were protected by Athena

2. How many faces does the Roman god Janus have?

A. One

B. Two

C. Three

D. Four

3. In the story of Cupid and Psyche, Psyche’s beauty is so great, people begin to worship her instead of which goddess?

A. Venus

B. Diana

C. Minerva

D. Juno

4. What does the ancient Greek word Telos mean?

A. Homecoming

B. Righteous anger

C. Guest friendship

D. End, purpose, or goal

5. Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations was initially written as:

A. A compilation of public speeches

B. A personal journal

C. Devotional prayer to the gods

D. Lecture notes

6. In his Etymologiae, Isidore wrote that the sirens:

A. Were said to have stayed in the waves because a wave created Venus.

B. Were created by Hera to torment unfaithful men

C. Were a metaphor for the natural disasters that can befall sailors at sea

D. Were purely mythical beings, with no reflection of real experiences

7. The earliest known new year’s celebrations were held in:

A. Ancient Greece

B. Ancient Rome

C. Egypt

D. Babylonia

8. The child of Cupid and Psyche was called:

A. Eros

B. Voluptas

C. Adonis

D. Daphnis

Answers

C. They plugged their ears with wax (The Sirens’ Song) B. Two (In Praise of Liminality) A. Venus (In Praise of Liminality) D. End, purpose, or goal (How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions) B. A personal journal (How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions) A. Were said to have stayed in the waves because a wave created Venus. (The Sirens’ Song) D. Babylonia (How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions) B. Voluptas (In Praise of Liminality)

The Wisdom Scale 🏛️

0 - 2 correct: 📜 Curious Student

You’ve opened the scrolls and joined the debate in the Agora. Not yet a master, but you’re asking the right questions.

3 - 4 correct: 🏛️ Rising Thinker

With wisdom and wit, you can now spar with sophists and keep your balance on the philosophical tightrope. Socrates would (probably) be proud.

5 - 6 correct: 🔥 Keeper of the Lamp

You carry the flame of knowledge through dark times, guiding others with reason and a dash of daring.

7 - 8 correct: 🌞 Philosopher Supreme

You’ve reached the heights, standing with Plato and Aristotle, basking in the bright clarity of truth. Truly a master of wisdom.

So, how did it go?

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom