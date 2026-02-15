Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

They actually have a lot in common, when you think about it…

When it’s going well, there’s nothing like it: your feel your soul expand dramatically, and you see the world completely anew, in a fresh and different light.

And when it’s not, you feel like bashing your head against the wall.

So in case you haven’t worked it out yet, this week at the Weekly Wisdom Quiz we’re looking at philosophy and love.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, here at Classical Wisdom we looked at the seven words for love in ancient Greek, and also gathered for Plato’s Symposium.

Members can now access our special e-book edition of Plato’s much-loved work, as well as our exclusive Classical Wisdom Litterae magazine dedicated to ancient love, including a very different take on all things romantic from Lucretius!

As always, all questions are based on resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers.

Ready? Let’s go!

1. Which of the dinner-party guests at Plato’s Symposium tells the famous myth about the origins of humanity and the nature of love?

A. Socrates

B. Alcibiades

C. Aristophanes

D. Euripides

2. According to this myth about humanity’s origins, the original humans had what?

A. Two heads and eight limbs

B. Three heads and two wings

C. Gills to breathe underwater

D. Eight wings

3. Which of Plato’s dialogues on the last days of Socrates presents the scenario of him being urged to escape prison by a supporter?

A. The Apology

B. Crito

C. Phaedo

D. The Republic

4. What year did Socrates die?

A. 399 BC

B. 389 BC

C. 379 BC

D. 369 BC

5. Which of the various ancient Greek conceptions of love was considered by C.S. Lewis to be the purest and best of all types of love?

A. Eros

B. Agape

C. Ludus

D. Storge

6. Which of the ancient Greek words for love corresponds to self-love?

A. Philia

B. Pragma

C. Philautia

D. Ludus

7. What did the Epicurean philosopher Lucretius advocate for in regards to romantic love?

A. The avoidance of romantic love in favor of casual sex

B. The avoidance of casual sex in favor of romantic love

C. Celibacy in devotion to the gods

D. The central importance of marriage

8. Lucretius wrote which ancient poem?

A. Works and Days

B. The Enchiridion

C. The Pharsalia

D. On the Nature of Things

Answers

C. Aristophanes (Why Do We Feel Love?) A. Two heads and eight limbs (Why Do We Feel Love?) B. The Crito (Was Socrates Wrong?) A. 399 BC (Was Socrates Wrong?) B. Agape (The 7 Types of Love Explained by the Ancient Greeks) C. Philautia (The 7 Types of Love Explained by the Ancient Greeks) A. The avoidance of romantic love in favor of casual sex (What if Love is BAD?) D. On the Nature of Things (What if Love is BAD?)

The Wisdom Scale

0 - 2 correct: Struck by Eros 💘

You’ve been hit by Cupid’s arrow, but philosophy hasn’t yet entered the conversation. Socrates might suggest you pause before calling it destiny.

3 - 4 correct: Student of Socrates ❓

You’re beginning to see that love may not simply be desire but a ladder, rising to beauty itself.

5 - 6 correct: Philosopher of the Heart 🧠❤️

You balance Plato’s idealism with Lucretius’ realism. You know that love can elevate, but also entangle.

7 - 8 correct: Master of Eros and Reason 🔥🏛️

You see love as the ancients did: powerful, destabilizing, transformative, and worthy of philosophical scrutiny. Socrates would happily debate you until dawn.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom