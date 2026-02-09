Classical Wisdom

Jonathan Brayton
2h

Socrates whole stand was defending the Athenian laws and codes of justice during that time, which he rightfully did. On that point he was correct. There's no point in having laws and punishments if every convicted individual flees to escape what may be a just punishment. However, Socrates was convicted of "corrupting the youth of Athens" which gets lost in these discussions. Corrupting the youth sounds like a very subjective crime. I'm not sure if he had the ability to appeal or if that's a more modern convention, but when reading about the trial it doesn't sound like he defended himself very well and there were a lot of high ranking officials who were annoyed with what Socrates was doing. And on that point, defending himself, holding the Athenian justice system to its own high standards, and putting the accusers on the stand he was wrong.

Just my thoughts and happy to read what other people think too.

Robert C Culwell
3h

A synthetic dialog. 🌄✍🏼🏺⚖️⏳🐃📜 The education of the guardians of the Polis:

https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/68fd5da0-62d8-40df-860b-9d2050b52c87

Socrates wasn't wrong......🪔😌✔️

