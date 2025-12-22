Classical Wisdom

Living with Presence — by Folu's avatar
Living with Presence — by Folu
4h

I’ve often thought this myself.

Jesus doesn’t appear to have been a Stoic in the formal sense, but Stoicism clearly shaped the world Christianity emerged into.

Paul the Apostle even directly addressed the Stoics in Scripture, using shared language around virtue, endurance, and self-mastery.

Professor Dig.
4h

Answer: No, He wasn't.

He was Jewish.

He is the Messiah that not the Greeks or Romans saw coming, but that the Hebrew prophets prophesied.

Don't get it twisted.

