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Heather's avatar
Heather
19m

Personally I thought that life was both Fate and Free will. Fate in that you were meant to meet certain people and that when you look back you will see that you always had a choice and that God gave you Choice and didn't always decide for you .

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Mary Gartrell's avatar
Mary Gartrell
19m

We all have to make choices. At a practical level, if you think all your choices have been pre-determined, then the question becomes: determined by whom? Simple physical mechanics? You could get paralyzed in your analysis if you don't think you need to take responsibility for your choices. If all is pre-determined, what's the point? Do your choices matter? The CONSEQUENCES of your choices may be built into the structure of the universe's moral law, but you still have the choice whether to accept that law.

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