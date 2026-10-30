Would You Have Voted to Execute Socrates?

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Of course you wouldn’t.

Condemn a man to death for simply asking questions? Silence one of history’s greatest thinkers - the father of Western philosophy? Surely we would have known better...

But imagine for a moment, you didn’t know how history would remember him.

Instead, you knew that your democracy had barely survived a brutal dictatorship… That some of the men associated with this relentless questioner had helped bring your city to ruin.

….That he was still encouraging young people to challenge the beliefs, the very ones holding your society together… perhaps corrupting the youth.

Would you still see a harmless philosopher?

Yesterday, we reopened the case against Socrates with Michael Fontaine, author of How to Speak Freely, and Donald Robertson, author of How to Think Like Socrates…and found ourselves with a rather uncomfortable question:

How much do we believe in free speech when we fear what someone might do with it?

The discussion took us from ancient Athens to our own political divisions, social media, and the people we’d dearly like to stop talking. Our guests disagreed... and our audience had to deliver a verdict.

Now it’s your turn.

Classical Wisdom Members, you can watch the full Retrial of Socrates, as well as read the entire transcript above.

Please cast your vote in the comments: guilty or not guilty…and what punishment, if any?