Dear Classical Wisdom reader,

Will There Be “Crazy” People?

This is one of the first questions asked about our trips, including this year’s Classical Wisdom expedition: “Enchanting Islands and Iconic Ancient Sites”.

I was surprised to hear this was a worry because all the other details have been covered...

It’s an exciting itinerary with lots of different options for side trips so it can be tailor made for your interests...

The renowned philosophy professor, Angie Hobbs, is extremely knowledgeable about both Greece and Turkey...

And the brand new ship (aptly named Blue Zephyr) is state of the art and extremely comfortable.

So the unknown surely would be the other folks on the boat, right?

Well, this I can assure you is actually one of the greatest features of Classical Wisdom trips... because I’m honored to report that our readers (your good self included) are fantastic people.

Detail of a Medusa relief on the Temple of Hadrian at Ephesus, one of the stops on the trip.

Not only have I experienced this first hand after many, many years of live discussions, webinars, symposiums and even a few in real life meetups, it was a recurring highlight mentioned by our previous voyagers:

“The 9 couples were all fascinating conversationalists, as well as extremely cordial, world travelers and I enjoyed every minute that I spent with them. Some I have corresponded with since the cruise.” - Joe

“The other tour members were interesting and sympatica.” - Martha

“The cruise was great! We really loved the intimate atmosphere and getting to know the other participants.” - James

And I agree! I so enjoyed all the fantastic conversations last year when my little family joined the trip. It was a pleasure and privilege to hear the amazing perspectives of those in the group, including their own interesting histories and interests.

I mean, how often do you get to go into a room and enjoy talking to other people who love learning about history, philosophy, literature and travel? Imagine discussing cool archeological sites and fascinating historical figures with others who also enjoy learning and discovering the past?

It’s like a modern symposium on the sea...

Now, please remember, our allotment is filling up. So, if you are interested in our next voyage, departing April 12th, please check it out here:

Join Our Symposium on the Sea

I hope you can join what will certainly be a great group!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Please remember, once our allotment fills up, that’s it! Once they are gone, they are gone. You can find out more about the trip here:

Learn More Here

You can also email the reservations team directly here (just make sure to mention you are with the Classical Wisdom Group): reservations@thalassajourneys.com