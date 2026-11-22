Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Maybe it’s just the time of year.

As the holidays approach, stress builds, and we can start to feel a bit frazzled by the pressure of it all…

So you might just find yourself better off by embracing the Epicurean way, and discovering how pleasure can be truly the greatest of all goods.

Members can check out a recording of our fantastic event on Epicurus from earlier in the week, In Defense of Pleasure, featuring Professor Emily Austin.

Discover this most misunderstood of philosophers, and how his teaching can help us achieve true tranquility and beat the holiday blues.

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And if you’re hunting for presents and you’ve got a Classics-lover in your life, we have just the thing.

Our special hardback anthology of Greco-Roman literature The Essential Classics is available now.

Featuring writings from Homer, Plato, Aristotle, Marcus Aurelius, and MANY more besides, this really is the best of the best of the ancient world!

Make sure you get yours in time: order your copy today:

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Now, it’s time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of the all is available just after the quiz, along with the answers. Just in case you missed something first time around, or want to revisit anything!

Are you ready?

1. Which Roman emperor wrote: ‘For times when you feel pain: See that it doesn’t disgrace you, or degrade your intelligence’?

a) Nero

b) Marcus Aurelius

c) Augustus

d) Hadrian

2. According to Professor Emily Austin, which of the following is an example of a natural but unnecessary desire in Epicurean terms?

a) Enjoying a particularly nice sandwich and a glass of wine

b) Having sufficient water to survive

c) Understanding the natural world

d) Maintaining reliable friendships

3. Which philosopher devised the famous paradox involving Achilles racing a tortoise?

a) Zeno of Citium

b) Parmenides

c) Zeno of Elea

d) Democritus

4. Which of the following best describes Professor Emily Austin’s interpretation of Epicurus’ attitude towards luxury?

a) Luxury is essential for achieving happiness

b) Luxury should always be rejected as morally wrong

c) Luxury is preferable to friendship and security

d) Luxury can be enjoyed provided it does not undermine tranquility

5. Which Stoic philosopher survived a shipwreck that resulted in the loss of his wealth?

a) Zeno of Citium

b) Epictetus

c) Seneca

d) Chrysippus

6. According to Professor Emily Austin, what is distinctive about Epicurus’ understanding of happiness once tranquility has been achieved?

a) Every additional pleasure necessarily increases the total amount of happiness

b) Tranquility must be abandoned in order to experience genuine pleasure

c) Additional pleasures can vary the experience of life without increasing its fundamental completeness

d) Happiness can only be maintained through increasingly intense experiences

7. What advantage does Achilles give to the tortoise at the beginning of the race in the famous paradox?

a) Permission to choose the route

b) A head start

c) An opportunity to rest

d) A shorter distance to run

8. Why does Epicurus consider friendship essential to a good life?

a) Friends provide opportunities to gain social status

b) Friends eliminate the possibility of suffering

c) Friends make philosophical knowledge unnecessary

d) Friends provide pleasure, security and support during hardship

Answers

1. B – Marcus Aurelius. (Do We NEED Pain? Is Suffering Essential For Understanding?)

2. A – Enjoying a particularly nice sandwich and a glass of wine. (The Necessary, The Extravagant and the Corrosive)

3. C – Zeno of Elea. (Achilles Vs The Tortoise: Understanding Zeno’s Paradoxes)

4. D – Luxury can be enjoyed provided it does not undermine tranquility. (The Necessary, The Extravagant and the Corrosive)

5. A – Zeno of Citium. (Do We NEED Pain? Is Suffering Essential For Understanding?)

6. C – Additional pleasures can vary the experience of life without increasing its fundamental completeness. (The Necessary, The Extravagant and the Corrosive)

7. B – A head start. (Achilles Vs The Tortoise: Understanding Zeno’s Paradoxes)

8. D – Friends provide pleasure, security and support during hardship. (The Necessary, The Extravagant and the Corrosive)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom