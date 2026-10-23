Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I guess it’s a Hollywood thing!

So, earlier in the year, I rewatched the Brad Pitt Troy film, in anticipation for this year’s big blockbuster version of The Odyssey.

Now, seeing the two in close succession, something they had in common jumped out at me...

In both films, the filmmakers seem far more interested in a ‘real world’ conception of the Trojan War as being primarily about trade.

The face that launched a thousand ships, Helen of Troy (or Helen of Sparta, really…), is presented as just a superficial excuse for this ‘real’ motivation.

Not that I’m one to tell Christopher Nolan how to make a film…

But I have to say, in both cases, I think this was the wrong approach!

After all, if there’s a way to get to the bottom of the nature of war and humanity’s place in it, it’s through the textured, rich, and complex world of Greek myth.

And, really, the mythological reasons for the war are far more interesting.

So today’s Members article looks at what kicked it all off: the judgment of Paris.

Read on below to discover how there’s so much more to that fateful decision than people realize, what motivated it, and just what Plato’s theory of the soul has to do with it all…

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I think it’s no coincidence that both films I mentioned also substantially diminished the role of the gods in the story.

Again, I think this is the wrong way to tell these stories: after all, the gods represent not just core elements of our external world like the sea and the sky, but of our inner lives too.

In it’s own way, the Judgment of Paris is like something from Euripides: choosing between the gods is really choosing aspects of ourselves, as in the end, the gods are really within us.

And it’s through understanding myths like these that we can reach that what is truly human.

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

What Was Paris Really Choosing?

Power, Victory, and Desire in the Judgment of Paris

By Charles E. A. Lincoln IV, Author of Gods, Judges, and Presidents: Trifunctional Archetypes in American Law and Government

A beauty contest that was never only about beauty

The Judgment of Paris is usually remembered in the simplest possible form. Three goddesses appear before a Trojan prince. He must decide which is the most beautiful. Aphrodite promises him Helen, the most beautiful woman in the world, Paris chooses Aphrodite, and a chain of events ends at Troy.

As a story about vanity, temptation, and disastrous desire, it is almost too perfect. But the ancient tradition gives Paris a harder choice than the modern shorthand suggests.

He is not only comparing faces, he is being offered rival visions of a successful human life.

Homer does not narrate the contest from beginning to end. Near the close of the Iliad, however, the poem alludes to Paris’s judgment as something its audience already knows.

Other ancient accounts and later mythographic traditions fill in the familiar scene: Hera offers rule or political supremacy, Athena offers victory and martial excellence, and Aphrodite offers Helen. The gifts vary in wording from source to source, but their broad contrast is striking. Paris is asked to rank power, prowess, and desire.

That difference matters because it changes the moral shape of the myth. If the choice were only between three claims to beauty, Paris would be a foolish judge who accepts a bribe. If the gifts embody rival goods, he becomes something more interesting. He is a young man asked what kind of excellence he wants to organize his life around. His answer is erotic desire.

The catastrophe that follows does not prove that desire is evil. It suggests something subtler: a human good becomes dangerous when it claims the whole field for itself.