Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s not often that you get to sit in on a conversation like this.

A truly exciting lineup, it will be an unique opportunity to hear some of the most brilliant minds in mythology and the Classics come together to discuss a deceptively simple question:

Why do myths matter?

This May 13th you are invited to join us for this special event in which we will delve into the wonderful world of ancient myth, its meaning, and its continued importance in our here and now.

We’ll discuss what myth really meant to the Greeks and how it shaped their world, why figures like Medea continue to unsettle and provoke, and what Greek tragedy reveals about power, ethics, and human limits...

To explore this, we’ll be joined by an incredible group of prestigious philosophers, preeminent professors and best-selling authors, including:

James Romm

Agnes Callard

Natalie Haynes

Sarah Iles Johnston

Jeremy McInerney

Helene Foley

It’s rare to hear these voices in dialogue...especially together in this combination...

Across three conversations, we’ll explore myth as both a shared language of the ancient world and a way of confronting enduring human questions about responsibility, loyalty, suffering, and the limits of control... even to today.

I know these conversations will move in some interesting directions... and that it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Make sure to reserve your place here to join us on May 13th:

Register For Why Myth Matters

Please join us - it will most certainly be a thoughtful and engaging event!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder, Classical Wisdom

P.S. This incredible event is free to attend and we’ll send you a recording afterward if you’re not able to join live - as long as you register in advance. So secure your spot here.

Secure Your Spot Here