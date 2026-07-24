Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I don’t want to give anything away…

But that was a surprise!

Now, I’m conscious that plenty of our readers may not have yet had the chance to see the new film version of The Odyssey.

So I’ll avoid spoilers.

What I will say is that I was surprised in the opening section to find a reference to the mysterious Sea Peoples: key players in the cataclysmic, civilization-ending Bronze Age Collapse.

And I was more surprised when the references kept coming.

Now, the Sea Peoples never appear in Homer’s original works… and unlike Circe, the Cyclops, and the Sirens, they were very real.

So today’s Members article is looking at this most mysterious of groups, and the dramatic role they played in ushering in the Greek Dark Ages

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Read on below to discover what we know about the real Sea Peoples, and their role in the Bronze Age Collapse…

It’s like a Hollywood blockbuster all of its own.

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

Who Were the Sea Peoples?

by Andrew Rattray

If you’re anything like me, you love a good mystery.

The provenance of the Sea Peoples is one enduring enigma that still hasn’t been answered. You see, accounts from the 12th Century BCE describe massive armies who terrorised the Eastern Mediterranean by sea.

In fact, these armies have been argued to be one of the major causes of the Late Bronze Age Collapse, a period of destabilization during the early part of the 12th Century BCE, which saw the destruction of empires and civilisations all across the region. No primary accounts detail the origin of these people, and today contemporary scholars are still unsure of exactly where they came from.

While the ultimate cause of the Bronze Age Collapse is highly contested, the devastation these people wrought is hard to overstate, and impossible to deny.