Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

Why do we need comedy? Is it to bring a smile to our weary faces and cajole laughter from children and adults alike? Something to soothe souls amidst the difficulties of life? Or to shine light on the most important issues of the day through satire, irony and parody?

The latter was certainly its raison d'etre in ancient Greece.

This is why comedy is not only a laughing matter - but a very meaningful subject to be studied, understood and appreciated as an essential window to the ancient world.

Of course, if you can get a serious cackle, chortle or chuckle in the bosom of this studious endeavor, all the better!

And for this, there is no man more prized from the classics to do the job than Aristophanes. Rightly crowned the Prince of Ancient Comedy, he delivers the most fantastic insights both on history and on man all while inducing howling hilarity and giggling glee.

Indeed, today’s Classical Wisdom Members Ebook is arguably one of the funniest plays to have survived the ravages of time - perhaps due to its sheer amusement.... and eye raising raunchiness.

It’s regularly deemed by lovers of history and the classics as... a guilty pleasure.

What can this fan favorite teach us about women in the ancient world and how Aristophanes felt about the war? Members, you can find out for yourself with the Lysistrata Ebook (complete with commentary) below the article.

[If you are not a member, make sure to join our growing society to enjoy this week’s E-book, the Lysistrata. We’ll discuss Aristophanes again on Friday, so make sure to read up before then!]

But before you delve into this comedic delight, a word (or two) on the man who made them.

So please enjoy this week’s foray into the funny with the Prince of Ancient Comedy and his Lysistrata.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

The Prince of Ancient Comedy: Aristophanes

By Ben Potter

To translate Ancient texts correctly is no easy task, even for the most proficient student of Greek. To attempt it at all is commendable, but to do so when the subject matter is a comedy, is a project fit for only the insanely brilliant or the brilliantly insane.

Translation from a dead language, with all its subtleties, nuances and ambiguities, is made all the more difficult when one hopes to round off a day with more than merely a sense of accuracy, but with that most elusive and intangible of things… a sense of humor.

Although there is no short supply of ancient comedy, there is one writer who shines above all the rest. One who was not only the most famous in his own time, but has stood the test of ours: Aristophanes of Athens.

Bust of Aristophanes in the Uffizi Gallery, Florence, Italy. Head on a herm. 1st century AD.

Share

In addition to being the undisputed master of all ancient mirth-making, Aristophanes (b. 445 BC) is, in fact, the only extant example we have of Old or ‘Attic’ Comedy. Indeed, he is the only individual antiquity produced about whom we can use the over-flaunted term ‘comic genius’.

Not everyone, however, agreed with this synopsis…