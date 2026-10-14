Who Was Pythagoras... Really?

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

This was a bit of a selfish interview, I have to admit. I organized it for my own ‘devious’ gains…

You see, the ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras is just so cool, so much more than the classroom theorem that bears his name.

This guy managed to effortlessly blend profound philosophical insights, absolutely astounding musical realizations with elaborate cult-like expectations… making him a strange, enigmatic mathematical genius.

Imagine Rasputin teaching geometry… or the Dalai Lama explaining ratios.

But it is exactly this eccentric combination that makes it so tricky to understand the sixth-century BC philosopher!

His is a story with as much hagiography as history. During his lifetime and afterwards, Pythagoras was regarded as divine, more than just a man, and so the devotion of his students consistently bordered on the religious, often becoming fanatical. His philosophy was formed and discussed not so much in a school as in a sect, complete with eccentric practices, specific diets, and a myriad of strange rules and rituals.

Sure, we have good reason to place his origins on the island of Samos and his later famous community in Croton, Italy, where beans were strictly forbidden… but when it comes to the details, it’s really hard to parse fact from fiction.

Which is exactly what I was trying to do while writing the Pythagoras chapter for my upcoming book Socrates and the Sphinx. As I was pouring over articles and looking up the references in the notes, I found the same name again and again:

Christoph Riedweg

Turns out this Professor Emeritus of Classical Philology and Greek Studies at the University of Zurich is renowned for his research on Pythagoras and has authored many books, including Pythagoras: His Life, Teaching, and Influence.

So you can imagine what a treasure trove of knowledge he has on the very subject I was trying to understand! Fortunately, he replied to my request for an interview in true Swiss fashion: promptly and politely.

What followed was a fantastic and enthusiastic conversation: yours truly was enthralled (and well as grateful) at the opportunity to ask a true expert about such a mysterious and semi-mythical philosopher who had an enormous impact on the history of philosophy… and math… and music!

Indeed, some practices associated with the Pythagorean tradition even predate familiar Stoic exercises…

Enjoy and hopefully, my selfish aim turns into everyone’s gain :-)

Classical Wisdom Members, you can watch the entire conversation, as well as read the transcript above.

If you aren’t a member yet, but would like to access our full content, including in-depth articles, ebooks and exclusive podcasts like today’s conversation with Professor Christoph Riedweg, above.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

***Also, if you would like to learn more about Pythagoras, we will be traveling to Samos with Angie Hobbs on our Spring 2027 voyage to Greece and Turkey.

We’ll explore the birth of western philosophy as we navigate the wine dark seas from Asia Minor to Athens. Join us for a truly immersive experience of the Classics… a trip of a lifetime:

Join us Here: