Jul 1, 2024

Excellent conversation & insight. Monotheism is not the ethnic faith of European people; I've always questioned the exact origins & intentions of Christianity. I wish Julian succeeded in everything he intended to do; if only he could see how ruthless Theodosius was and the following millenium of sectarian Christian wars that tore Europe apart… until the Renaissance started bringing us back to our ancient roots. We need to go back—now.

