Now… let us journey to the heart of the Tiburtine countryside…

There, with a panoramic view of the historic town of Tivoli, lies the lovely church of St. Anthony of Padova, dated to 1485, as well as an ex-monastery surrounded by terraced gardens.

The Franciscan monks built these still standing structures on the Roman ruins believed to have belonged to none other than the great Poet of the Latin age of Literature: Horace.

The evidence of Horace’s era can be found in the lower level of the Villa, where a ‘Ninfeo’ or a monument consecrated to the nymphs, especially those of springs, still stands.

Of course, the region was beloved by Horace… as another villa, given to him by his patron, Maecenas, also bears the honor of his residence in nearby Licenza, Italy.

But enough of where Horace once eat his bread and rested his head…What of his life? His works? How did a man, descended from a slave, rise the ranks, command a legion, and join the glittering cirlce of Augustan poets?

Why was he one of the most influential Latin writer for many centuries and how did he come to define -right up until the 20th century- the idea of a ‘gentleman’?

Horace – Poet of the Golden Age

By Ed Whelan

“Mediocrity in poets has never been tolerated by either men, or gods, or booksellers.”

So wrote Horace, one of the most celebrated of all the Roman poets. He lived during the ‘Golden Age’ of Latin literature, which occurred in the last decades of the Roman Republic, and continued into the first century A.D. It was a time period when great writers such as Vergil, Livy, and others created masterpieces that have proven to be enormously influential…

And Quintus Horatius Flaccus (65-8 BC), better known as Horace, was no exception.

It is through this outstanding Latin lyric poet and satirist that we can enjoy a unique insight into Roman life and thought of the period. He also provided a vision of the world that continues to inspire readers to this day.

The life of Horace

Horace, portrayed by Giacomo Di Chirico

The poet was born to a freed slave who was probably originated from the highlands of central Italy. His father, whom Horace greatly respected, became a moderately successful businessman in Venusia. Horace’s family was affluent enough to send him to be educated in Rome and in about 46 BC the future poet travelled to Athens.

However, at this point his educational path took a turn. After the assassination of Julius Caesar, Greece was occupied by his assassins and so Horace joined the Republican army of Brutus and Cassius. While serving in the army, he became an officer, fought at the Battle of Philippi (42 BC) and commanded a legion. After the total defeat of Brutus and Cassius, Horace fled back to Italy.

He returned to discover that his father’s property had been confiscated by Octavian (later, better known as the first Roman Emperor, Augustus).