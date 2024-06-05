Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I’ve just spent the last hour talking to Stephen Fry, the famed actor and comedian about mythology… it was a blast. His knowledge, both in breadth and depth, was impressive! It was fascinating discussing just how understanding myths can be so illuminating in our here and now... especially with regards to technology. You can watch that discussion here:

It was a great opportunity to meet a man who is helping bring a fresh light and interest to the ancient myths. His enthusiasm is contagious, as his understanding ferocious.

But he is by no means the first to retell these stories… in fact, today’s Members In-depth article delve into one of the original men who retold the great myths. Described as both the most ambitious project taken on the history of world literature as well as one of the most influential, Ovid’s Metamorphoses defies categorization.

But who was the mastermind behind this masterpiece? And why was it so unique... both then and now? Read below to find out!

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Members, you can also enjoy our Metamorphoses Ebook and read such classic tales as the story of Perseus, the woeful tale of Orpheus, and the creation of the universe itself below today’s article.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Why do you think Mythology is so important to study? What element of it is so critical to understanding human nature and current events? Comment below and continue the great conversation…

The Mastermind and the Masterpiece

by Ben Potter

Ovid’s magnum opus was possibly the most ambitious project ever undertaken in the (then relatively young) history of world literature. Written between 2-8AD, this mythological masterpiece became a rival to that instant classic of the Augustan age, Virgil’s Aeneid.

Not only was it even longer than Virgil’s epic, but thematically and stylistically it went above and beyond the scope of anything the Aeneid had managed. To use this as a critique of Virgil would be quite unfair. He’d written his epic to stand as a Latin language rival to the Greek works of Homer, as well as to divinely sanction Rome’s supremacy as the world superpower and, by association, cover the emperor and his family in glory; Ovid had neither of these aims.

We’ve already touched upon Ovid’s ambivalence towards the Augustan ideal and, whilst every last stitch of Virgil’s epic is a thread in the tapestry of Augustan authority, in the Metamorphoses the supremacy of Rome is the focus of only two of its 15 books, and the splendour of Caesar and Augustus is merely a footnote taking up six of the story’s 400+ pages.

Of course a work entitled the Metamorphoses will immediately lead people into assuming that the work is primarily concerned with transformations, and indeed the 250-odd stories found therein provide us with a myriad of objects, gods, stars, people, animals and other organic matter changing to and from one another.

However, generally, these mutations are of secondary importance to the plot of the myths/stories themselves. Indeed, in some of the longer yarns one can almost forget that a metamorphosis will inevitably occur at the tale’s conclusion.

Whilst it would be foolish to deny change is an important theme, it is only one of many and occasionally feels crowbarred into an otherwise self-contained narrative. Indeed, if one took out the transformations, but left in all the aspects of Ovid’s favourite topic, love and sexuality, then the poem would read much better than should the opposite omission be made.

And although numerous other themes recur: divine desire, ego and wrath; human passion, hubris and weakness; greed, violence, art, tyranny, nature, war, and etiology (the origin of things), it is love and lust in all their forms: divine and human, evil and pure, requited and not, forbidden and not, forced and not (open any random page and you will never be too far from a rape), that dominate proceedings.

"Piero del Pollaiuolo | Apollo and Daphne".

Ovid himself claims that transformations are the topic of his work, but only in the context of world history:

“Now I shall tell of things that change, new being out of old: since you, O Gods, created mutable arts and gifts, give me the voice to tell the shifting story of the world from its beginning to the present hour.”

The fact that Ovid was stylistically (as well as thematically) more diverse than Virgil is evidenced by the fact that, just as there is a diversity of opinion as to the main topic of the piece, there is some literary discord as to the very genre of the Metamorphoses.

Instinctively one brands it an epic, and not without cause. It begins with an invocation, it is written in dactylic hexameter (as were the Iliad the Odyssey and the Aeneid), it is saturated with the marvellous and macabre machinations of the gods, it employs epithets/pseudonyms/nicknames in the manner of previous epics, and it is steeped in myth, heroism and fantastical history.

The major epic failing is that there is no central narrative around a protagonist: Achilles, Odysseus and Aeneas are clearly the focal points of the Iliad, Odyssey and Aeneid, respectively. However, a case can be made that indeed there is a ‘main character’ in the Metamorphoses: that mischievous, capricious and untameable boy-god, Cupid.

Although such an assertion is a bit of a reach, it doesn’t change (and may reinforce) the fact that Ovid’s rich and fertile style made him possibly the first renowned writer to really stimulate the juices of literary critics. Even though the meter of his poetry maintains its epic pretensions, the narrative style flails and flits all over the place. The rich complexity of the piece is reflected in the views of differing Ovidian scholars:

“Ovid incorporates into his hybrid poem almost all ancient genres, including tragedy, comedy, history, philosophy, love poetry, didactic and pastoral” (Sara Myers). “Ovid’s Metamorphoses is so strange and original a poem that its status as epic has often been denied” (Philip Hardie). “It would be misguided to pin the label of any genre on the Metamorphoses” (G. Karl Galinsky).

Essentially, you’re free to make your own mind up regarding the genre, or decide that you don’t really care and simply enjoy the stories for what they are! However, these metamorphoses of content are not done capriciously, or merely to reinforce the title of the piece, but are often used to toy with our expectations and lend scenes a comic lilt, especially where the gods are made to look rather foolish. As early as book I Ovid jumps at the chance to either ridicule (or put in ridiculous situations) the gods.

Apollo goes seamlessly from being an epic champion to an eroticised (though dangerous) buffoon. Likewise, in one of the sillier stories, Io is turned into a cow by Jupiter (in order to hide his relationship with her from Juno). She is held captive by the monstrous Argos, who has thus effectively become a cowherd. Mercury then adopts the guise of a goatherd and attacks Argos. The upshot of all this is that a supernatural being and an Olympian god are playing at peasants in order to claim possession of a cow so Jupiter may or may not have sex with it. Not exactly the stuff of highbrow heroism!

Though the year of the Metamorphoses' completion and the year of Ovid’s exile coincide, most scholars dismiss the text as being in any way significant to the poet’s banishment. That said, it is impossible to imagine, despite the poem’s final book, that the emperor would have taken any delight from Ovid’s violent and sexual indulgence, impiety and incorrigible impishness.

Indeed, in the poem’s closing lines (immediately after Ovid preordains the deification of Augustus) the writer claims his very own brand of ‘immortality’: “As long as Rome is the Eternal City these lines shall echo from the lips of men, as long as poetry speaks truth on earth, that immortality is mine to wear”. There is a theory that this is proof of Ovid’s prescience of his own exile, though it is not a popularly credible one.

This, along with other interesting and unusual departures from the norm, makes book XV stand out as one of true social commentary and context. For this reason, it has been included in our selection, along with five additional chapters.

This is, of course, only a small selection of the many wild and wonderful stories of the Metamorphoses. Stories that have not only given us the closest thing we have to an ancient encyclopedia of mythology, but have influenced countless artists throughout the generations: Shakespeare, Chaucer, Picasso, Kafka, Rubens, Proust, Bernini, Milton, Titian and Dante are just a selection of those who owe a great debt to Ovid’s supreme accomplishment.

Indeed, Ovidian scholar A. D. Melville put it perfectly when he stated that: “It may be doubted whether any poem has had so great an influence on the literature and art of Western civilization as the Metamorphoses”.

And with those winged words ringing in your ears we shall have you to get on with the important business of seeing what all the fuss is about; we hope it will be enough to whet your appetite for more of the same!

Classical Wisdom Members:

Enjoy the Ebook “Metamorphoses” by Ovid below and read the original texts, along with introduction and commentary: