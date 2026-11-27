Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Some things truly never change.

Looking into the past can be a lot like looking into a trick mirror. The reflection may be imperfect and distorted, but we are still staring at ourselves.

And one thing that stays the same throughout the ages is humankind’s complex relationship with power.

So today’s article looks at how that relationship has been with us for millennia, by examining the role of power in Homer’s great war epic, the Iliad.

Who truly wields it? And what are its limitations?

And when should we choose to limit ourselves?

It’s a fascinating and eye-opening examination of arguably the ancient world’s greatest epic.

Now, Homer is just one of the many ancient authors featured in our stunning hardback anthology of Greco-Roman writings, The Essential Classics, now available at a special discount price.

This is really a ‘best of the best’, featuring writings from some of the most important and influential writers and philosophers the world has ever seen, including Plato, Aristotle, Euripides, Marcus Aurelius, and MANY more…

It’s sure to make an ideal gift for both the seasoned ancient historian and the newcomer, or someone who loved this year’s blockbuster film version of The Odyssey.

So don’t miss out! Buy a copy of The Essential Classics today:

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And discover what Homer has to say about power just below…

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

The Iliad and the Limits of Power

By Charles E. A. Lincoln IV

Homer’s world contains assemblies, counsel, and obligations to the gods.

Yet the famous quarrel between Achilles and Agamemnon which opens the Iliad shows the fragility of these restraints. Especially when powerful men experience an intolerable loss of face.

To set the scene: plague has struck the Greek camp outside Troy. Moreover, the man who knows why is afraid to say so.

The Greeks’ seer Calchas can explain the plague’s cause, but his explanation will implicate Agamemnon, the leader of the expedition. Before speaking, Calchas asks Achilles to protect him. A king, he observes, can nurse a grievance long after an uncomfortable conversation has ended. Only after Achilles gives his promise, does Calchas reveal what he knows.

It is an unsettling beginning to a great war poem. The Greeks need someone who can identify their mistake, and they have him. Yet knowledge alone is insufficient. Someone must also make it safe to tell the truth.

That problem runs through the quarrel between Agamemnon and Achilles. One commands the army; the other is its outstanding fighter. Both have grounds for expecting deference. Neither handles resistance well, and the men around them pay for it.

What the King Thinks He Owns

Agamemnon has refused to release Chryseis, a captive woman whose father is a priest of Apollo. The priest appeals to the god, and Apollo sends the plague. Agamemnon eventually agrees to return her, but demands compensation. He threatens to take Briseis, the captive awarded to Achilles, so that Achilles and everyone watching will understand who holds the higher position.

The Quarrel between Agamemnon and Achilles (c. 1695) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli

The purpose of the seizure is public humiliation. Agamemnon treats the ability to dispossess another leader as evidence of his own authority. Achilles has reason to object. A reward conferred by the army has become something its commander can revoke when challenged. Why undertake the dangers of battle if recognition for doing so depends on keeping the king pleased?

We should also be careful about the language of prizes. Briseis is an enslaved woman, and the quarrel over honor takes place at her expense. When the heralds lead her away, Homer records her reluctance. The men’s concern for their own standing does not exhaust the injustice in the scene.

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The Cost of Being Indispensable

Achilles, of course, refuses to fight. His strength gives that refusal consequences far beyond himself. Achilles has suffered an insult, but the proof that he matters will be supplied by other men’s deaths. His grievance has become a claim on the entire army.

This complicates any easy reading of the quarrel as a defense of the gifted individual against an overbearing ruler. Achilles understands the abuse of power when Agamemnon commits it. He is much less willing to measure the suffering he is prepared to impose himself.

The failed embassy to Achilles in Book IX of the Iliad reveals how difficult reconciliation has become. Agamemnon acknowledges his error and offers substantial gifts and the return of Briseis. Yet he concludes his proposal by insisting that Achilles yield to him because he is the greater king and the older man. Even his attempt at repair retains the demand for submission. Odysseus omits that demand when presenting the offer to Achilles, but Homer’s audience has heard it.

Achilles, meanwhile, has begun questioning what the rewards of warfare can purchase. A man’s life, once lost, cannot be recovered like stolen livestock or acquired. This is a serious objection to the heroic bargain. Gifts cannot restore everything that fighting consumes.

But Achilles’ insight does not release him from responsibility for the men still fighting. Homer allows us to hear the force of his argument while watching the harm his anger causes.

After Hector kills Patroclus, Achilles resolves to avenge his friend. He also wishes that anger would disappear from human life, remembering his quarrel with Agamemnon. He can see what anger has cost him even as he prepares to act on it again.

A Limit the Strongest Man Must Accept.

The Iliad’s final book approaches restraint through a different encounter. Priam, the king of Troy, comes to Achilles to recover the body of Hector, the son Achilles has killed. He asks Achilles to remember his own father. Soon both men are weeping, Priam for Hector, Achilles for his father and Patroclus.

Priam at the Feet of Achilles (1809) by Jérôme-Martin Langlois

Yet grief make Achilles harmless. When Priam presses him, Achilles warns the old man against provoking him. He then has Hector’s body washed out of Priam’s sight, fearing that the father’s anguish might stir his own anger and lead him to kill his suppliant.

That precaution matters. Achilles recognizes that his anger could return, and arranges the encounter with that danger in mind. Restraint requires something more deliberate than a moment of sympathy.

He returns Hector and agrees to suspend the fighting long enough for the Trojans to perform the funeral rites. His strength now makes room for another person’s obligation to the dead.

The army’s finest warrior remains capable of terrible violence. What changes, for this brief interval, is what he permits himself to do. Priam can leave with his son because Achilles accepts a limit that Priam could never enforce.

The war will continue, and Achilles’ restraint has settled none of its causes. But Hector can now receive his funeral. In a poem crowded with demonstrations of strength, the closing act depends on the strongest warrior agreeing to stop.

About the author

Charles E. A. Lincoln IV is the author of Gods, Judges, and Presidents (Bloomsbury Academic, 2026) and a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Groningen. His work explores mythology, legal institutions, and political authority.