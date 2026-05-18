Classical Wisdom

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
6h

I think a part of what brings this subject to the fore again, that most of the people talking about it don't discuss, is the relative perceived perceptions of the pertinent parties. This may influence whether one side steps into battle, whether it was in the best interests of that party or not. If the aggressor is acting in a manner that is not in its best interests, they will probably fail.

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
5h

But as Heraclitus said, character is destiny.

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