This clarified a contention I had yesterday at the Art Basel exhibit in Miami. I passed a woman who was by all accounts, stunning, pretty and sexy. She could have graced the cover of a magazine.

Still, as much as I was attracted to her, there was something off. From your essay it is apparent: her enhanced lips, the augmented breasts the color toned hair were and the fashion accessories were not in line with true beauty. They were ordered, and they were not lacking, but they were excessive.

It becomes a caricature or even mildly vulger for both men and women to push certain attributes over the top.

There is a tale that once the Shah of Iran wanted to find out whether the Greeks or the Chinese were the better artists. He arranged a test by ordering construction of a long corridor in his palace. The walls were to be bare. He then had a curtain suspended down the centre of the corridor and brought in teams of Greek and Chinese artists. The Greeks were assigned to decorate one side of the corridor, the Chinese the other. When they were finished, the curtain could be dropped giving an immediate comparison.

Both teams of artists got busy and after some time finished their work. The curtain was dropped. The Chinese artists had painted fantastically beautiful images of gardens, forests, mountains, fanciful creatures. It was incredible. The Greeks had polished their wall so well that it perfectly reflected the Chinese wall.

