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Stephen DeMont's avatar
Stephen DeMont
2h

1. The Iliad

2. Odysseus

3. The Three Musketeers (entire series)

4. A Wrinkle In Time

5. Man and His Symbols

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Sara Cabrol's avatar
Sara Cabrol
2h

In order to choose, I had to narrow it down to the five books that I literally read the covers off (#s 1,3,5), or nearly so (#s 2,4). Thanks for bringing these gems to the forefront of my mind again!

1. Charlotte's Web by E.B. White (as a young child)

2. Les Miserables by Victor Hugo

3. Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert Pirsug

4. Immortality by Milan Kundera

5. Letters on Ethics by Lucius Annaeus Seneca

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