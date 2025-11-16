Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Well, we had a look at each of them this week, as we turned our eyes towards Aristotle’s writings on friendship, as well as Greek tragedies by Euripides and Sophocles.

But before we get to the Weekly Wisdom Quiz, a little notice…

As for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz, as always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers, just in case you want to refresh your memory!

Now, let’s get to it…

1. Which of these ancient Greek words refers to the sacred law of guest friendship?

A. Kleos

B. Nostos

C. Xenia

D. Nomos

2. In Euripides’ play Helen, where was the title character during the events of the Trojan War?

A. Athens

B. Sparta

C. Troy

D. Egypt

3. What does Aristotle designate as the highest form of friendship in the Nicomachean Ethics?

A. Philosophical Friendship

B. Virtuous Friendship

C. Friendship of Utility

D. Friendship of Pleasure

4. In Sophocles’ play Antigone, the first long poem from the chorus is known as what?

A. Ode to Man

B. Ode to the Gods

C. Ode to Antigone

D. Ode to Creon

5. Euripides’ version of the Helen myth draws upon which of the Nine Canonical Poets of ancient Greece?

A. Pindar

B. Sappho

C. Stesichorus

D. Hesiod

6. Which type of friendship does Aristotle refer to as philia tou hêdeos?

A. Insincere Friendship

B. Friendship of Pleasure

C. Romantic Friendship

D. Friendship between Family Members

7. Which ancient Roman historian described how Tiberius attempted to stop the Panic of AD 33 by injecting 100,000,000 sesterces into the financial system?

A. Livy

B. Tacitus

C. Pliny the Elder

D. Sallust

8. In Sophocles’ Antigone, what mistake does Creon make that ultimately fuels the tragedy?

A. He negotiates with foreign enemies

B. He replaces the city’s religious traditions

C. He leaves no room for dissent or collective deliberation

D. He misunderstands prophecy

Answers

C. Xenia (Not the Helen of Troy You Know…) D. Egypt (Not the Helen of Troy You Know…) B. Virtuous Friendship (What to do with Transactional Friends?) A. Ode to Man (Can a 2,500-Year-Old Play Save Modern Politics?) C. Stesichorus (Not the Helen of Troy You Know…) B. Friendship of Pleasure (What to do with Transactional Friends?) B. Tacitus (History Warned Us. We Didn’t Listen) C. He leaves no room for dissent or collective deliberation (Can a 2,500-Year-Old Play Save Modern Politics?)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading, young thinker!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

