Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Whether it’s brother against brother, or teacher against student…

The ancient world can be an extremely competitive place.

And, well, so can the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

Before we get into it though, just a quick reminder that our popular video course The Essential Greeks is enrolling now.

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Now, as always, all questions in the Weekly Wisdom Quiz are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full round up of them all is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

Are you ready?

1. Which Roman god was said to be the father of Romulus and Remus?

A. Jupiter

B. Neptune

C. Pluto

D. Mars

2. The ancient Greek statesman Demosthenes was best known for his...

A. Military victories

B. Eloquent and persuasive speeches

C. Philosophical writings

D. Opposition to Athenian democracy

3. The Pantheon was initially commissioned during the rule of which Roman emperor?

A. Augustus

B. Caligula

C. Vespasian

D. Hadrian

4. Who won the Battle of Chaeronea?

A. Macedonians under Philip II

B. Macedonians under Alexander the Great

C. Athens under Demosthenes

D. Romans under Augustus

5. Aristotle’s Poetics was in part written to respond to Plato’s writings on poetry in which of his dialogues?

A. Crito

B. The Republic

C. Phaedo

D. Symposium

6. Which Roman historian wrote that Romulus mourned his brother and gave him an honorable burial?

A. Livy

B. Tacitus

C. Cassius Dio

D. Suetonius

7. How did Demosthenes die?

A. Executed by Philip II’s forces

B. On a battlefield from his wounds

C. From a long-term illness

D. Poisoned himself rather than be taken prisoner

8. Which philosopher wrote: “Learning things gives great pleasure not only to philosophers but also in the same way to all other men”?

A. Plato

B. Marcus Aurelius

C. Aristotle

D. Epictetus

Answers

D) Mars (Happy Birthday Rome!) B) Eloquent and persuasive speeches (Democracy’s Last Defender) A) Augustus (The Secret of the Roman Pantheon) A) Macedonians under Philip II (Democracy’s Last Defender) B) The Republic (Can Poetry ‘Fix’ Us?) A) Livy (Happy Birthday Rome!) D) Poisoned himself rather than be taken prisoner (Democracy’s Last Defender) C) Aristotle (Can Poetry ‘Fix’ Us?)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-6 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡7-8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom